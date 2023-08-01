Coup: It’ll Be War – Burkina Faso, Mali Join Forces With Niger Warn Against Military Intervention

Burkina Faso and Mali warned on Monday against military intervention in their coup-torn neighbour, Niger, saying it would equal to war in the West African region.

Niger Coup, Image credit: The PUNCH

According to reports, the warning was issued in a joint statement by the two countries, both of which are run by military-backed governments, in response to a threat issued by West African leaders. Recall that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leadership threatened military action against Niger’s junta after the successful coup last week during an emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

ECOWAS handed the junta a seven-day deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who is being kept captive, in a meeting presided over by its Chairman, President Bola Tinubu. Angered by the threat, Burkina Faso and Mali issued a joint statement on Monday night that encouraged West African leaders to leave Niger alone, warning that any miscalculation would have “disastrous consequences.”

The statement reads in part: “The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali express their fraternal solidarity… to the people of Niger, who have decided with full responsibility to take their destiny in hand and assume the fullness of their sovereignty before history. “Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.”

Source: DAILY POST

Sheriff_Views (

)