Coup: I’m Very Happy With What Happened In Gabon — Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says he is pleased with developments in Gabon following soldiers’ seizure of power in the oil-rich Central African country.

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, Fayose said that while he does not support military intervention in politics, he believes the recent wave of coups across the continent is the result of the sit-tight syndrome.

I do not favour military invasions into politics, but I am extremely satisfied with what happened in Gabon, he remarked.

After Ali Bongo, the 14-year-old president of Gabon, was declared the winner of the elections on Saturday, military officers overthrew him on Wednesday.

According to Channels TV, Fayose, however, does not anticipate this happening in Nigeria, despite the challenges it has faced in achieving democracy.

“Remember that the democratic process is currently being disrupted in Nigeria. You can see that we are aware that an election will take place in four years. Nigeria has transitioned over time from one political party to another and from one individual to another.

But they must expel him from the country, no matter what, where he has lived for 30, 20, or 40 years. That’s not how it is in Nigeria, he continued.

“You can only spend so many years there, but don’t compare it to Nigeria. I’m not suggesting that a coup cannot occur.

“They’ll go and report you if you speak here. Because you deserve to be killed the instant you learn about a coup and do not report it, they will come and bring you inside the house, he said.

Lukundu (

)