Coup: I wonder How African Union 15 Day Warning Will Work When US And French Army Bases Can’t Stop Coup – Shehu Sani

One of the chieftains of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted after the Millitary coup in Niger Republic is yet to be stopped

It is no longer news that some millitary men in the country have taken over the leadership position from president Muhammed Bazoum

However, since the takeover, there have been several reactions from people around the world

The former lawmaker, In a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page said that despite the presence of the US army and french army in Niger Republic, the coup has not been stopped

He made the statement while reacting to the 15 Day warning that the African union issued out

He said if the present of the US and french army in the country is yet to suppress the coup, how would the 15 Day warning be able to make a difference

Kindly read his full post below

