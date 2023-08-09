Coup-I Saw A Video Where An African Military Man Was Telling Nigeria & Ghana To Get Ready – Nwolise

A well-respected and revered political scientist and Igbo leader, Professor O.B.C. Nwolise has reacted to the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger.

The Guardian paper had earlier reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations”

A group of soldiers appeared on the west African country’s national television two weeks ago, a few hours after the president had been detained.

The Nigerian Tribune paper reported that Professor O.B.C Nwolise, in an exclusive interview said; “What the West did to Africa is becoming very obvious to our youths and our military. My advice to African leaders now is for them to enthrone good governance, ensure justice in their nations, mobilise the youths; let them put their talents in national productivity and wealth generation”

He added; “If African leaders do not stop the looting of the continent by foreigners and their locals, by the time African youths will move, this continent will be on fire everywhere and there will be no hiding place”

He stated further; “I saw a video where a African military man was telling Nigeria, Ghana to get ready, that the coup planners are coming to them. Youths are frustrated on this continent. Let us leave this Nigerien thing because if we move into something without adequate thinking, planning and strategising, it may boomerang”

