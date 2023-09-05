Coup: Guinea-Bissau president beefs up personal security

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau has taken major steps to improve his personal security in the wake of the coup attempt in 2022 and a rise in coup occurrences around Africa. In light of recent coup developments in Niger and Gabon, he just appointed two new officers to key security positions, according to the VANGUARD publication.

A notable response to the rising tide of coups has come from other African countries. Under President Paul Biya in Cameroon, Rwanda, for instance, retired 12 generals and conducted a significant military reorganisation. Major General Mohammed Usman reiterated his commitment to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling class in Nigeria.

President Embalo nominated General Horta Inta as the president’s chief of staff and General Tomas Djassi as the head of presidential security in an effort to strengthen his security system. In a ceremony held in the presidential palace, several positions that had been unfilled for decades were finally filled.

President Embalo acknowledged the worrying tendency of coups coming from within the presidential security apparatus given the history of military coups in Guinea-Bissau, including the most recent one in 2012. He promised to take the necessary action to stop any suspicious activity.

The 2022 coup attempt was thwarted in large part thanks to General Tomas Djassi, who had previous experience as the national guard’s commander. General Horta Inta, who formerly oversaw Bissau’s primary police station, adds a plethora of security knowledge to his current position.

President Embalo stated his concerns about the coup in Niger in a comparable context, emphasising that the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) was put in peril as a result of Mohamed Bazoum’s legitimacy as president of the country.

modulus123 (

)