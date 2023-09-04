NEWS

Coup : Goodluck Jonathan Reacts After He Was Briefed On The Situation In Niger Republic (Photos)

The former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has reacted after he was briefed on the situation in Niger Republic.

Recall that It had been reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations.”

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan stated on his verified Facebook page; “Today in Abuja, I received a delegation from the ECOWAS Parliament led by Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the former deputy speaker of Nigerian House of Representatives, who came to brief me on the political situation in Niger and the need for concerted efforts toward resolving the impasse.”

(Photo Credit – Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Verified Facebook Page)

He added; “I assured them of my commitment to promoting peace and democracy in the region and my readiness to continue to mobilize stakeholders on the continent towards resolving our common challenges in the interest of peace and progress in our sub-region. – GEJ”

(Photo Credit – Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Verified Facebook Page)

The recent post by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

