Coup: Gabon To Swear In General Brice Nguema As Transitional President On Monday

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the new military leader of Gabon will be sworn in as the transitional president on Monday at the constitutional court, according to a statement by the coup leaders, as reported by Vanguard.

Photo credit: Vanguard.

Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, The spokesperson for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), said Oligui will “phase in transitional institutions.”

Manfoumbi made the statement on state TV on Thursday, after military officers overthrew President Ali Bongo Ondimba. However, no details were given on the duration of the transitional institutions.

All ministerial offices, director generals, general secretaries, and officials of state services have been instructed “to ensure in the immediate future the effective resumption of work and continuity of the fuctioning of all public services,” Manfoumbi said.

“Oligui would like to reassure all development partners, and state creditors that comprehensive measures will be implemented to ensure the fulfillment of our nation’s obligations, both externally and internally,” the spokesperson added.

