Coup: Gabon Must Return To Democratic Order; Military Leader Unacceptable – Nigerian Government

In the wake of the swearing-in of General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the transitional leader in the presidential palace in Libreville, the Capital of Gabon, on Monday, the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria has tackled the military junta in the french-speaking country, demanding that it returns to democratic rule immediately.

In a statement released by the Spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli and sighted by Sahara Reporters on Tuesday, September 5, the Tinubu administration condemned the inauguration of General Nguema as Gabon’s interim President, insisting that such a move without any indication of a transitional program will only serve to fan the embers of growing discontent among the nation’s political class.

Going further, the statement revealed that the Nigerian government is willing to join the foreign community in imposing sanctions on Gabon if the Nguema-led military junta refuses to return to constitutional order and democratic rule immediately.

Part of the statement reads; “Nigeria, therefore, joins the larger international community to call for the immediate return to democratic constitutional order, which will go a long way to pacify dissident voices and restore trust and confidence to the electorate. Coups only serve to compound rather than address any perceived problems.

The Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to partnering with other democratically elected governments in Africa to sanction perpetrators of unconstitutional change it government in line with the African Charter 2 on Democracy, Election, and Governance (ADC), until democracy is given the chance to thrive in every African country for the good of the people.”

