COUP: FFK shares a map showing 6 West African Nations under Military Rule Surrounding Nigeria (MAP)

Former Governor of Ekiti State and ex-minister of Ation identified as Femi Fani-Kayode has shared a map showing Nigeria surrounded by six African Countries under Military leadership.

Femi Fani-Kayode disclosed that currently, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad and Sudan all have military Governments. They also constitute a formidable phalanx of unelected military dictators and mutinous soldiers who came to power by the barrel of a gun right on our northern border. This gives cause for concern.

We must do all in our power to preserve and protect our democracy and ward off the influence of those that seek to encircle and destroy us and pull it down. The position that our President and current Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu, has taken on events in the Niger Republic is bold and inspiring. No price is too high to pay for the preservation of democracy in our country and our sub-region.

It is time for us to return to the days of ECOMOG when the whole of the African continent appreciated and witnessed the might and power of our military and our great nation. It is time for us to be recognised for who and what we are: the strength, pride, dignity and power of the black man and the custodian and primary defender of freedom and our noble African heritage and values on the continent, FFK revealed.

