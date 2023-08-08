Coup: ECOWAS Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Niger’s Junta

The Economic Community Of West Africa States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has imposed fresh sanctions over the coup in Niger Republic.

The regional bloc had earlier given Niger junta seven days to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

Channels TV report that, The coup plotters called ECOWAS’s bluff and promised to thwart any foreign interference on its territory.

Additionally, it suspended connections with France, the United States, Togo, Nigeria, and shut off Nigerien airspace indefinitely.

Following the expiration of the deadline, the bloc set a meeting for Thursday to discuss the state of affairs in the country of West Africa.

Ajuri Ngeale, the presidential spokesperson, told channels TV reporter at the state House on Tuesday that additional sanctions had been placed on people and organisations connected to the military dictatorship in the Niger Republic.

He said that this was done through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), albeit he did not provide any further information.

“I can also report that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional round of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and people connected to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic. Following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the preexisting consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State.

The mandate and ultimatum issued by ECOWAS are not directed at Nigeria. The office of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also serves as the chairman of ECOWAS, strives to emphasise the fact that it is not a Nigerian mandate. Due to specific domestic and international media coverage, the ECOWAS subregional stance is beginning to be tailored to him personally and to our country as a whole.

“Due to this, Mr. President has determined that it is imperative to announce categorically that the directive and deadline set by ECOWAS represent ECOWAS’s position. While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu now holds the ECOWAS presidency, the organization’s position represents the views of all of its member heads of state. A coup won’t take place in one’s backyard without that person being very aware of it, either.

