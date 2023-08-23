Coup: “ECOWAS Has No Moral Right To Dictate To Niger About Their Internal Affairs” – Dayo Akintobi

After the recent overthrow of the Democratic government by mutineers in the Niger Republic, a journalist by the name of Dayo Akintobi has spoken out regarding the visit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the country. It’s important to note that the mutineers and ECOWAS couldn’t come to terms, even though the Nigerien people have made it clear they don’t want war but are prepared to defend themselves.

What occurs within Niger is essentially their own affair, Akintobi stated in an interview with the Vanguard paper. However, given our proximity, we should explore peaceful alternatives wherever possible. Sanctions and other measures can be used if they are unsuccessful.

But I don’t think we should be belligerent about wanting to go to war with them just because something happened internally — it is their internal problem. They haven’t threatened to attack Nigeria or any other ECOWAS country; they haven’t amassed troops on our borders; and so on. Therefore, we must strengthen our borders and defences to ensure that, should events in Niger lead to an incursion into our territory, we will be ready to defend ourselves.

To paraphrase one of the ECOWAS leaders: “I think that ECOWAS, as a coalition of brother states, should be each other’s brothers’ keeper, but not up to the point where you interfere with the sovereignty of an independent nation.” ECOWAS does not have the moral authority to intervene in Niger’s domestic affairs, but it can and should work together to protect its member states from any spillover.

See video (starting at 23:30)

Trustnews1 (

)