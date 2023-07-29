Coup D’etat: Shehu Sani Reveals Five Factors Responsible For Military Takeover Of West Africa.

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has taken out his time to disclose five key factors responsible for Military takeover of West African countries through military coup d’etat.

While speaking, he noted that the first factor is the strangulation of Democracy by the political class and shrinking civil space. Then the second factor is Economic challenges that leads to widespread poverty and hunger across west African countries. The third factor that was given by Shehu Sani is the security challenges and spread of terror groups and over reliance on the military.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, relation to the recent coup d’etat that happened in Niger Republic.

Furthermore, the former lawmaker noted that the fourth factor is the expanding presence of Russian and Chinese influence in the economic, security and political sphere of the west African countries. Finally, Shehu Sani noted that the failure of sanctions to have any meaningful impact on coupists is also a major factor.

It should be recalled that there was coup d’etat in Niger Republic, after the democratically elected President in that country was forcefully removed from the office by the military.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Handle.

Ebukajp150 (

)