NEWS

Coup D’etat: Shehu Sani Reveals Five Factors Responsible For Military Takeover Of West Africa.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has taken out his time to disclose five key factors responsible for Military takeover of West African countries through military coup d’etat.

While speaking, he noted that the first factor is the strangulation of Democracy by the political class and shrinking civil space. Then the second factor is Economic challenges that leads to widespread poverty and hunger across west African countries. The third factor that was given by Shehu Sani is the security challenges and spread of terror groups and over reliance on the military.  

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, relation to the recent coup d’etat that happened in Niger Republic.

Furthermore, the former lawmaker noted that the fourth factor is the expanding presence of Russian and Chinese influence in the economic, security and political sphere of the west African countries. Finally, Shehu Sani noted that the failure of sanctions to have any meaningful impact on coupists is also a major factor.

It should be recalled that there was coup d’etat in Niger Republic, after the democratically elected President in that country was forcefully removed from the office by the military.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Handle.

Ebukajp150 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Doctors reveals the reason why Erling Haaland is still growing even at 23

35 mins ago

I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners says they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

46 mins ago

Transfer: Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan, Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

54 mins ago

There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It Amucheazi

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button