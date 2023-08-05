Coup D’état: Nigeria Government Reveals When It May Use Force Against Niger Coup Leaders

The Federal government has clarified on Friday that any use of force in the Niger crisis, as proposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is the last option while mediation continues.

According to The Punch reports, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa shared this during a briefing with members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja that forceful intervention was a last-ditch effort.

“The use of force is the last resort and we hope we do not get there,” Lamuwa stated.

Since the military takeover in the Republic of Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a seven-day deadline to General Tchiani to surrender power to President Bazoum.

The subregions bloc had threatened that failure to adhere to the deadline would lead to sanctions and military invasion.

The military junta in Niger and its allied forces of Mali and Guinea Bissau has violated this order telling ECOWAS that an attempt to attack would be a declaration of war.

On Wednesday, an ECOWAS delegation led by Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state, arrived in Niamey, capital of Niger, to negotiate with the country’s military junta.

Abubakar was accompanied by Muhammadu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission.

But, the delegation was said to have only met with representatives of the junta.

Hours after their arrival, the Nigerien military announced that it terminated the duties of its ambassadors in four countries – Nigeria, France, the United States and Togo.

When asked about reports of Nigeria’s ambassador to Niger being dismissed, Lamuwa stated he had not been informed.

He also acknowledged Niger’s right to open its borders to supportive regional countries, in light of the ECOWAS-ordered blockade following the coup.

