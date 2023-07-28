NEWS

Coup d’etat: Niger R. can melt into a Sudan like Civil War if force is used- Sani calls for Caution

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian Senator, activist and author has condemned the current coup d’etat in Niger Republic which was carried out by the military.

In a recent tweet, Shehu Sani called for caution over foreign and local interference in the country. Shehu Sani recalled how international interference in Mali escalated the Crisis in the region.

“I condemn the Niger Coup in its entirety, but France, US or Ecowas should not attempt to use military force in any way”.The country can melt into a Sudan-like civil war if force is used, Shehu Sani disclosed.

Niger Republic is facing a major political crisis as a coup d’état has toppled the government, triggering widespread chaos and uncertainty throughout the nation. Military forces stormed the presidential palace and successfully overthrew the democratically elected government, citing alleged corruption and mismanagement as their reasons.

International leaders have swiftly condemned the coup, calling for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and respect for democratic principles. The African Union and ECOWAS have threatened sanctions if the military does not relinquish power and restore civilian governance.

As the situation continues to evolve, the world is closely monitoring the Niger Republic, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this grave crisis that threatens stability in the region.

