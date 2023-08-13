Coup d’etat: It May Become An Economic War Of Who Controls Uranium In Niger- Okwesilieze Nwodo

It is no longer news that ECOWAS under the leadership of president Bola Tinubu as chairman have threatened to take military actions against those involved in the military takeover in Niger Republic.

This latest development has led to reactions with many advising ECOWAS to seek dialogue instead of taking a military action against Niger due to the repercussions that may occur. Addressing this development on Sunday according to Vanguard, former Enugu state governor, Okwesilieze Nwodo warned that the military takeover in Niger Republic may turn to world war III if care is not taken.

He said the situation in Niger could turn out to become a battle for the control of Uranium in the country given the fact that both Russia and China are purportedly in support of the military takeover while the western powers may not allow Russia to take control of the situation in the country.

He said, “The 3rd world war could be initiated in West Africa because Russia, China are lining up behind the coup plotters, while the West, the United States of America who have been enjoying uranium from Niger Republic may not want to give it up for Russia to take over. It may become an economic war of who controls uranium in Niger Republic. We may forget that it was coup d’etat or democracy that started the war. When these super powers win or lose the war, we may not know what would have happened to the future of West Africa. This is not something we should rush into.”

GiftedWritez (

)