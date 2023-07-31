Coup: Central African Republic president is trying to Alter the Constitution to gain 3rd term & AU is silent- Sani

A former Nigerian Senator, activist and author have raised alarm over the possibility of Constitutional Modification alleged to be carried out by Faustin Archange, the President of the Central African Republic.

In a recent statement, Shehu Sani disclosed that the President of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera is organising a ‘referendum’ to change the constitution and give him a third term tenure extension. The AU and “The International Community” are silent until a coup happens.

Shehu Sani’s concern came after a successful coup d’etat was reportedly carried out in the Niger Republic which by the military. The bid for extra 3rd tenure by the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange might be a bad idea waiting to unfold as it might expose the country to unforeseen political turmoil following widespread condemnation.

Some African leaders have maintained their presidential position for years regardless of independence and the emergence of democracy in the African continent. However, some democratically elected leaders have also paid dearly for making decisions that have changed the course of their country forever.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (

)