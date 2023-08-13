Coup Calls: “This Is The Same Way Nigerians Did When Abacha & Babangida Took Over Power” – Saka

A retired Colonel, Foluso Saka, has warned Nigerians against calling for military coup, noting that similar calls in the past had emboldened the late General Sani Abacha and former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida to Takeover power in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Military.

The retired Colonel, who spoke recently in a Punch paper report, while reacting to the coup calls from some persons, declared: “This is the same way Nigerians did when (the late Sani) Abacha and (Ibrahim) Babangida took over power. What became of them (Nigerians) after they (Abacha and IBB) did (takeover power)? Human beings are insatiable.”

Notably, Saka visibly alluded to the fact that Nigeria’s problems became worse after the military coup staged by the two (2) former heads of state, following the calls from Nigerians.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with the retired colonel on this issue. Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: The Nation

INNOCESSON (

)