COUP: Before Coming To Abuja, The Military Junta Should Release President Bazoum – Amb Mohammed Ibrahim

A former Nigerian ambassador to Lybia, Mohammed Ibrahim has reacted to reports that the military junta that overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey, Niger has agreed to a dialogue with ECOWAS.

In an interview with TVC , Ibrahim said, “This opportunity should be welcomed and the ECOWAS should start having a dialogue with them but there are two basic issues among others: one is for them to realize that President Bazoum remains the legitimate elected president of Niger, and the junta should immediately release President Bazoum, his family and members of his government that have been unjustly detained since the coup on 26th of July and reinstate him.

Speaking further, the ambassador said “If they have good faith, before even coming to Abuja or before any emissaries of the ECOWAS chairman meet them, the least they should do is to release President Bazoum or improve the condition of his detention. Without that, I don’t think we will accept that there is a sign of seriousness and good faith from them”.

