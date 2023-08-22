NEWS

COUP: Bashir Reacts As Algeria Refuses France The Permission To Fly In Its Airspace To Invade Niger

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to a report of Algeria not granting France the permission to fly in its airspace for a military operation in Niger Republic

It is no longer news that the military takeover in Niger Republic has led to series of conversations and reactions

It would be recalled that ECOWAS, in a bid to bring back democracy into the nation, threatened to use military action

However, a report which surfaced Online, has now stated Algeria’s refusal to allow France use its airspace to fly into Niger for invasion

According to THE SPECTATOR INDEX, the North Africa country refused to grant permission to France

Reacting to the report, the All Progressive Congress, APC, chieftain said that it will be very interesting if Africa is united

He wrote on his page ” A united Africa will be interesting to see “

