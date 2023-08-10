Coup: All Options are Open, Including the Use of Force for Niger Resolution- President Tinubu

During the second summit on the Niger coup held in Abuja on August 10, 2023, President Bola Tinubu, who currently holds the position of both ECOWAS Chair and Nigeria’s President, addressed the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic. According to Channels Television, Tinubu asserted that all possible options are being considered, emphasizing that even the use of force is not being ruled out as a last resort in resolving the turmoil.

The Niger Republic has been grappling with political instability following a recent coup. The ECOWAS summit served as a platform for regional leaders to discuss strategies for restoring stability and democratic governance in the nation.

Tinubu’s statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the commitment of ECOWAS to finding a resolution that ensures the well-being of Niger’s citizens and the preservation of regional stability. As tensions continue to simmer, the international community closely watches the developments in the Niger Republic, awaiting further actions and decisions by ECOWAS and its member states.

