NEWS

Coup: All Options are Open, Including the Use of Force for Niger Resolution- President Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read

During the second summit on the Niger coup held in Abuja on August 10, 2023, President Bola Tinubu, who currently holds the position of both ECOWAS Chair and Nigeria’s President, addressed the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic. According to Channels Television, Tinubu asserted that all possible options are being considered, emphasizing that even the use of force is not being ruled out as a last resort in resolving the turmoil.

The Niger Republic has been grappling with political instability following a recent coup. The ECOWAS summit served as a platform for regional leaders to discuss strategies for restoring stability and democratic governance in the nation.

Tinubu’s statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the commitment of ECOWAS to finding a resolution that ensures the well-being of Niger’s citizens and the preservation of regional stability. As tensions continue to simmer, the international community closely watches the developments in the Niger Republic, awaiting further actions and decisions by ECOWAS and its member states.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

When Obasanjo Was In Charge, Nigeria Avoided Becoming A Stooge To Any Western Power – Gbadamosi

2 mins ago

Players That Have Recently Come Through Fulham’s Academy

4 mins ago

Coup: What Babangida told a minister who told him to stop power supply to Niger republic- Kassim Afegbua

13 mins ago

Top Players With the Most League Titles in Europe’s Elite Leagues

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button