NEWS

Coup: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Pilgrims Trapped In Niger, Says MaxAir

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

MaxAir, an ation firm, has reported that one of its aircraft is currently stranded in Niamey, Niger, due to the ongoing military coup in the country.

According to a statement released by the airline’s management on Thursday, the aircraft had successfully transported the last group of Nigerian pilgrims to Niamey before becoming trapped. Although the specific number of passengers on board was not mentioned, it was previously reported that the aircraft, a B-747-400, had 360 Nigerian pilgrims and about 18 crew members.

MaxAir expressed regret over the situation and assured that the safety of the crew and staff onboard is guaranteed. The airline is actively seeking approval to depart from Niamey as soon as possible.

The unrest in Niger, resulting from the military coup, has led to the suspension of all institutions and the closure of the country’s borders. MaxAir’s management is in constant communication with local authorities to resolve the matter promptly and ensure the well-being of their passengers and crew.

Updates will be provided regularly as the situation progresses, and the airline expressed gratitude for the patience and understanding of the passengers and their families during this challenging time. MaxAir remains committed to prioritizing safety above all else.

source: cable news

Onyesblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

3 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

13 mins ago

I Sold All My Property To Campaign For Peter Obi. If It Was Tinubu I Would Not Be Suffering- Col. Chinyere Obi

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button