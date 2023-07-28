Coup: Aircraft Conveying Nigerian Pilgrims Trapped In Niger, Says MaxAir

MaxAir, an ation firm, has reported that one of its aircraft is currently stranded in Niamey, Niger, due to the ongoing military coup in the country.

According to a statement released by the airline’s management on Thursday, the aircraft had successfully transported the last group of Nigerian pilgrims to Niamey before becoming trapped. Although the specific number of passengers on board was not mentioned, it was previously reported that the aircraft, a B-747-400, had 360 Nigerian pilgrims and about 18 crew members.

MaxAir expressed regret over the situation and assured that the safety of the crew and staff onboard is guaranteed. The airline is actively seeking approval to depart from Niamey as soon as possible.

The unrest in Niger, resulting from the military coup, has led to the suspension of all institutions and the closure of the country’s borders. MaxAir’s management is in constant communication with local authorities to resolve the matter promptly and ensure the well-being of their passengers and crew.

Updates will be provided regularly as the situation progresses, and the airline expressed gratitude for the patience and understanding of the passengers and their families during this challenging time. MaxAir remains committed to prioritizing safety above all else.

source: cable news

