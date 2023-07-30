Coup: Again, U.S. govt calls Tinubu over detained Niger President Bazoum

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. The Secretary shared his deep concern over the events in Niger and the ongoing detention of democratically elected President Bazoum.

The Secretary expressed his thanks for President Tinubu’s leadership, both as President of Nigeria and as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, throughout the current crisis.

He underscored his support for President Tinubu’s continued efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger.