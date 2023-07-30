NEWS

Coup: Again, U.S. govt calls Tinubu over detained Niger President Bazoum

Bola Tinubu and Anthony Blinken

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. The Secretary shared his deep concern over the events in Niger and the ongoing detention of democratically elected President Bazoum. 

The Secretary expressed his thanks for President Tinubu’s leadership, both as President of Nigeria and as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, throughout the current crisis. 

He underscored his support for President Tinubu’s continued efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger.

