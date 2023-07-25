Countries That Bola Tinubu Has Visited On Official Duty Since He Became The Nigeria’s President

According to reports from Premium Times and The Cable, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was sworn in as the president of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, has embarked on official visits to some countries. These visits are part of his duties as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he aims to strengthen bilateral relations and engage with other world leaders on various global issues.

One of the countries President Tinubu visited is France. He traveled to France in June 2023 to represent Nigeria during the New Global Financial Pact summit. During his visit, he met with the president of France and engaged with other world leaders to discuss financial matters of mutual interest.

Additionally, President Tinubu also visited Kenya on official duties. As reported by Vanguard , he traveled to Kenya to represent Nigeria during the 5th mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union. This meeting provided an opportunity for President Tinubu to discuss matters concerning the African continent and foster cooperation among African nations.

These visits are indicative of President Tinubu’s commitment to engaging with the international community and representing Nigeria on the global stage. By attending summits and meetings with world leaders, he seeks to enhance Nigeria’s standing in the international community and strengthen the country’s position in addressing regional and global challenges.

As President Tinubu continues his tenure, it is likely that he will undertake more official visits to various countries to foster diplomatic relations and promote Nigeria’s interests in the international arena.

