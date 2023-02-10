Council of State to CBN: Issue fresh naira notes or circulate old ones.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been entrusted with acting quickly to stop the shortage of currency across the country, notwithstanding the National Council of State’s support for the Federal Government’s new monetary strategy.

To lessen the pain of Nigerians, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele was recommended to either issue new naira notes or reissue old ones.

Reporters were briefed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, together with the governors of Taraba and Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Darius Ishaku, on the conclusions of the meeting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, assured of adequate readiness, according to Malami, who revealed the meeting’s final resolutions. Malami said the two main issues discussed were the level of preparation for the general elections.

He added that the conclusion was that the CBN should do more to ensure there is circulation of enough cash in the system to lessen the harsh realities following the policy. He said the briefing on the new monetary policy, including the redesigning of some categories of the naira, elicited reactions and opinions.

“So, as a conclusion, the two main resolutions that were made, emerging from the Council’s deliberations, are one that we are on track with regard to the election and we are satisfied with the degree of preparation by INEC and the institutions.

“Two,” he continued, “concerning the naira re-designed policy, the policy remains in place, but the Council then agreed that there is need for aggressive action on the part of the Central Bank, as it relates to the implementation of the policy by way of ensuring adequate provision is being made with regard to the supply of the naira in the system.

