This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Council Of State Supports CBN On Naira Redesign Policy

The federal government has received the support of the National Council of States on the recent naira redesign policy implemented by the CBN. The council of state is an arm of the Nigerian government, and its function is to advise the government on policymaking.

Members of the Council of States include the president as the chairman, the vice president as the deputy chairman, all former chief justices, all former presidents, and many others.

The council has urged the CBN to make sure that the new naira notes are in circulation all over the country or print more of them. This was made known by Abubakar Malami, the attorney general of the federation and federal minister of justice.

During a briefing he had with newsmen after a meeting held by the council in Aso Rock, Abuja, Malami said this was among the primary agreements achieved by the council during their discussion.

Furthermore, he said that this is necessary because Nigeria is preparing for the 2023 general elections. He also expressed satisfaction with how INEC and the institutions are preparing to conduct the elections.

He stressed that there’s no going back on the naira redesign policy as the election period is fast approaching. He said it will be necessary for the CBN to take rigorous steps to enforce the policy to achieve proper implementation.

This can be done by making provisions for the new naira notes to be available and circulated in the system. The CBN had earlier claimed that new naira notes are being distributed to commercial banks within the country every day to ensure that they are in circulation.

The apex bank has, however, blamed the scarcity of the new naira notes on those who are hoarding them.

Content created and supplied by: Temmyabbe (via 50minds

News )

#Council #State #Supports #CBN #Naira #Redesign #PolicyCouncil Of State Supports CBN On Naira Redesign Policy Publish on 2023-02-10 19:56:10