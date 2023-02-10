Council Of State Meeting Begins In Aso Rock Over A Cash Crunch

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Vanguard, the meeting convened by the president among other things, discuss a way out of the quagmire that has caused the accessibility of the new naira notes, including gasoline and uncertainty.

The hybrid meeting, which began at 10:12 a.m. with the performance of the national anthem, will be held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Former heads of state and presidents present are General Yakubu Gowon (retd), General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo joined online. Others who have joined online include Sokoto Governor and Chair of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, Kebbi State Governor and Chair of Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, Plateau Governor and Chair of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, Ebonyi, David Umahi, Kogi, Yahaya Bello Osun, Ademola Adeleke, Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

Others include Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abounu, Nasarawa Deputy Governor Emmanuel Akabe, and Enugu Deputy Governor. Two former Chief Justices of the Federation, Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Muhammad, were present.

Physically attending the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila, Attorney General, Minister of Justice, Secretary of the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha and Head of Federation Service Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The governors physically present are: Taraba, Nasir El-Rufai, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Gombe, Inuawa Yahaya, Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak and Deputy Governor Bauchi, Baba Talla.

The National Council of State is a body of the Nigerian government whose responsibilities include advising the executive branch on policy-making.

The members of the Council include the President, Vice President, Secretary of the Government of the Federation, past Presidents, past Heads of State, past Chief Justices of Nigeria, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Governors of the 36 federal states and the Attorney General of the federal government.

Also present and waiting to brief the Council are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, Commander General of Nigeria Security, and Civil Defense Corps Hammed Audi, and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele on preparations for February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, March 11 Gubernatorial and State Chamber elections and new Naira notes.

Johnwilbow (

)