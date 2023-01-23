Could The Peter Obi Factor End Up Becoming A Major Cause For Concern To The APC?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The “organic crowd” at Peter Obi’s recent rallies in the north tells a lot about his popularity in the northern region of Nigeria. The ruling APC has always asserted that the Peter Obi factor would only be a problem to be PDP as the votes from the southeast which has always been dominated by the PDP would be shared by Peter Obi.

However, the recent developments from Peter Obi’s outing in other regions of Nigeria especially the north is an indication that Peter Obi may not only share votes said to be meant for the PDP.

Peter Obi has held successful rallies with an impressive turnout of “organic crowd” in Oyo, Osun, and Ondo states, these are states from the base of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Northwest which is said to be another stronghold of the APC is also feeling the heat of Peter Obi’s campaign rallies as he’s successfully pulled “organic crowd” in Kaduna State twice and also in Kano State.

(Peter Obi in Kano State)

Peter Obi’s successful rallies in the Southwest and Northwest shows that he’s also well known in these regions and this simply means that he could also end up sharing significant amounts of votes in the projected stronghold of the APC. This should tell that the Peter Obi factor might end up becoming a major cause for concern to the APC as much as it’s said of the PDP.

What are your thoughts on this?

