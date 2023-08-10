Cost Of Governance: I Ride A 1986 Car; As Long As It Moves, It Is Fine By Me – Sen. Ireti Kingibe

A Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly and a member of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Ireti Kingibe, has insinuated that Nigerian lawmakers’ pays are high; but went further to say that Nigeria cannot continue to move in that direction, as she revealed that she is currently riding a 1986 car.

Senator Kingibe had said, “I personally ride a 1986 car; i am not particular about vehicles as long as it moves.”

Forward video to 6:51 – https://youtu.be/TiKNsA6fJhA

Senator Ireti Kingibe, who spoke during an interview on Politics Today, hinted that Nigerian lawmakers’ pays are high. When she was asked if Nigeria could continue to afford to pay for the lifestyle of the lawmakers, particularly to afford the kind of cars they use, she revealed that she is currently using a 1986 car. According to her, Nigerians need to give the Senators on the LP platform time to find their ground and change the system from the inside.

Senator Kingibe, when asked also if she is uncomfortable with the cost of running the National Assembly, said yes. She, however, said she is channelling some of the allowances she receives into development programmes in her constituency.

