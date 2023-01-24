This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

COSEYL Calls On G-5 Governors To Endorse Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called on the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors, known as the G-5 to endorse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for the coming election.

The coalition urged the governors of the following states: Rivers State’s Nyesom Wike, Benue State’s Samuel Ortom, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Abia State’s Okezie Ikpeazu, and Oyo State’s Seyi Makinde to “scribe their names in gold” by supporting Obi.

A statement from the coalition’s president-general, Goodluck Ibem, contained the request.

“Governor Nyesom Wike, the head of the G-5 governors, owes Nigerians an enormous debt of gratitude for speaking the truth about the situation of the country on numerous occasions and for taking action to improve it.

As a result, it is up to Governor Wike and the other G5 Governors to back Peter Obi, who is capable of carrying out his expected duties.

