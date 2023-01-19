NEWS

Corruption rumor: Atiku asks APC to apologize.

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has demanded an apology from the All Progressives Congress poll, which is led by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, for its unsuccessful attempt to discredit Atiku based on the false testimony of Mike Achimugu, an alleged serial blackmailer.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization’s spokesperson, made the request yesterday at a briefing in Abuja.

He stated, “Our poll demands that Tinubu should tender an unreserved apology to Abubakar, he should listen to the voice within, and he should withdraw from the race now that his evil diversionary scheme against him has failed and Nigerians have seen that there is no iota of truth in his allegation against him.

He described party flag bearer as a skilled dodger who was using baseless allegations against PDP flag bearer, whose academic, business, and public service records were in the public domain, to distract from his shady past.

Ahmed was asked by the opponent to tell the truth about allegations that he used “Special Purpose Vehicles,” particularly the Alpha Beta Company, to defraud Lagos State under the guise of tax collection.

Ologbondiyan mentioned: “Those who dig pits for the innocent always fall into them, as the age-old adage states.

“The real Mr. SPV has been revealed to the entire world today; Ahmed, the “emilokan” APC presidential candidate, is the real “artful dodger” of the country and the kingpin of corruption.

“He ought to explain to Nigerians how billions of naira meant for the welfare of the people and belonging to Lagos State reportedly found their way into Soft Alliance and ended up in bits and pieces in foreign currencies into domiciliary accounts he allegedly owns in commercial banks,” according to reports.

