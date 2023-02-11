‘ Corrupt politicians are angry with Naira note policy ‘, Stakeholders reveal

Photo File: New Naira notes

Prince Uche Secondus, a Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that corrupt politicians were angry about the policy adopted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with respect to the new Naira notes.

Photo File: Secondus

He recently made this known during a dialogue with PUNCH NEWS, noting that these politicians alongside vote – buyers were the mastermind behind the suspension of the deadline for the spending of old Naira notes. He however warned Nigerians not to be flattered by the sweet words of politicians most especially as the 2023 general elections draw nigh.

He said: ” Though we all know that President Buhari has not done well since he assumed office but the idea behind the new Naira policy deserves to be supported. It would rid the country of corruption because those who use cash to bribe voters will not be allowed to do so and it will help banks to trace the movement of money across accounts. We should however not think that the politicians, who have refused to speak on fuel scarcity, strikes by university lecturers, high cost of living, lack of electricity and others are now talking like friends of Nigerians. They are only protecting their interest and that of their political parties, which is not in the interest of the country”.

