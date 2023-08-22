Corrupt People Are Everywhere Living In Corruption & Encouraging Others To Live In Corruption-Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Pastor W.F Kumuyi on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on True Liberty Through Believing in the Saviour, in a Monday Bible study, the cleric reportedly read from Luke 4:18 which says “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised. Speaking further he said “If there is true liberty, it means that there is also false liberty which says that even though people claim to be born again, they can live the way they like. Jesus came to set all who are under bondage free. This is because True liberty means that God created us to have conformity to the image and the life of Christ. We could not do these because of bondage and depravity, we could not exhibit the holy nature we ought to, but after attaining our freedom, we were able to live the life that God ordained for us.

Speaking further he said “The unclean yoke which bounds people to a life of sin is broken. Corrupt People Are Everywhere Living In Corruption And Encouraging Others To Live in corruption. They Indulge In Corrupt Lifestyles And Dispositions. But amidst all these, Your salvation sets you free into a glorious liberty which Christ gives you. You are different from the people of the world, and are able to live a different life, just like that of Christ: a life free from any form of sin. He sets us free from all sins and superstitions of society, and God wants us to conform to His image.

Speaking lastly he said “We have freedom, liberty and liberation from the power of sin, influence of society, idiosyncrasies, and ideologies of the world because where the Spirit of God is, there is liberty. We are free from outward sin and the roots of sin. We are not to use the liberty we have as an occasion to sin but to be holy and righteous in all things.

