Corps members deployed as electoral officials in Bauchi urged not to tamper with BVAS machines.

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Bauchi State, deployed as electoral officials for this year’s general elections have been urged not to tamper with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines even if they developed any technical problem.

During a program of sensitization for corps members partaking in the general elections, Mrs. Rifkatu Yakubu, the NYSC coordinator for the state of Bauchi, delivered the instruction on Wednesday in Bauchi.

She claims that it became necessary to make the call in order to avoid giving voters the impression that the corps members were attempting to rig the election, which could have had severe consequences.

She advised that when a technical issue with the machine arose, rather than making any adjustments, they should give the BVAS machine over to the INEC technical staff members onsite at the polling places.

In addition, Yakubu warned the corps members taking part in the poll not to solicit food from outsiders.

I will tell everyone engaged in the elections to make sure they have food. I’m basically stating that anyone can draw you with anything. Things could be happening while you’re asleep and you wouldn’t even be aware of it. She urged the corps members to “please make sure that you outfit yourselves appropriately.”

The NYSC state coordinator then urged corps members to exercise extreme caution with regard to security before, during, and after the elections, noting that they should return home and stay inside following the submission of the election materials in their custody.

An assistant director from NYSC’s Abuja headquarters, Mr. Ateli Samson, also spoke at the event and said that daily efforts were being made to ensure that corps members were secure before, during, and after the elections.

While cautioning them not to break any electoral laws, he gave them the assurance that INEC would make efficient arrangements for their feeding.

