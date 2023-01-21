Conversation is ongoing with the G-5, the best thing for them is to join Tinubu’s team- Abiola Oshodi

A member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Abiola Oshodi has revealed the APC is in a conversation with the G-5 Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get them to support the candidate of their party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the G-5 Governors have promised not to work for the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar unless the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu steps down.

Asked in an interview on Television Continental (TVC) if conversation is ongoing with the G-5 and if the APC is hoping to get them on their side?

Abiola Oshodi said, “I believe conversation is ongoing and at this stage, it doesn’t really matter where the G-5 go in as much as they don’t remain in the PDP. Let’s say they adopt Peter Obi, it’s still PDP factionalised. Let’s say they adopt Alhaji Kwankwanso, it’s still PDP factionalised.

So the only way they can become politically relevant post 2023 is to join Asiwaju campaign train. And that way, it’s a most like victory, our victory will be assured in all the G-5 states along with our strengths in other areas of the country.”

