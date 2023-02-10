Controversial Lawyer Omirhobo Throws A Shade At Tinubu Over Comment On Eliminating Corruption

A controversial Nigerian human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, dragged the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, over his comment on corruption elimination.

Ahmed Tinubu, during his recent campaign, made a statement about the rate of corruption that is affecting Nigeria, with the promise that he would eliminate it if elected as the next President of Nigeria in the forthcoming election.

This promise by Ahmed Tinubu seems not to go down well with the human rights activist, Malcolm, who took to his page to throw a shade at him by indicating that Tinubu would eradicate corruption in Nigeria as he does in Lagos. He made this statement with the claim that charity should begin at home first.

It will be noted that ahead of the presidential election, candidates of various political parties had been given all sorts of promises, even those they meant not to fulfill after they assumed office but only to get the people’s votes.

What is your take on Malcolm Omirhobo? Malcolm Omirhobo’s reaction?

Content created and supplied by: NewsGist247 (via 50minds

News )

