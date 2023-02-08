NEWS

Continue Using Whatever Notes You Have, Don’t Rush Into Taking Old Notes To The Bank – El-Rufai

Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged Nigerians to continue doing business with the old face value of the recycled Naira notes. He was confident that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, would win the upcoming election and that if he came to power, he would give Nigerians more time to exchange their old bills for new ones.

He told Nigerians to ignore the guidelines issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria in Kaduna.

In a Daily Post report, he said: “Maintain your business and day-to-day operations with the money you have (whether old or new). Don’t rush to get old naira notes to the bank and don’t waste your time standing in unnecessary queues at the bank.”

You may recall that the CBN had previously set January 31, 2023, as the deadline for the redesigned N1,000, N500, and N200 notes to cease to be legal tender. However, due to the lack of new notes, the CBN bowed to the pressure and extended the deadline to February 10.

But on Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted a preliminary injunction barring the federal government from meeting a February 10 deadline on the old bill. The Supreme Court said the federal government, the central bank of Nigeria, and commercial banks should not meet the deadline.

The court order follows a petition from the northern states of Kogi, Zamfara, and Kaduna.

What do you think of El-Rufai’s statement? You can share your opinion with us.

