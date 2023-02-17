Continue To Use Old 1,000 & 500 Naira Notes As Legal Tender – El-Rufai Tells Kaduna Residents

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive curtailing the legal tender status of old notes to N200, calling it a total disregard for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the issue.

According to Channels Television, he made these remarks during a broadcast to the people of Kaduna State on Thursday evening. Governor El-Rufai expressed concern that the state’s and nation’s peaceful coexistence is being deliberately jeopardized by the deliberate combination of fuel and cash supply shortages.

He accused those in power of using the Federal Government and the President as convenient covers to suffocate the nation’s democracy because they had personally lost out.

The governor also urged people living in Kaduna to continue using the old 1,000 and 500 naira notes, which have been banned as legal tender by the Federal Government, adding that they are backed by the law to do so.

El-Rufai, speaking on the ban on old 1,000 and 500 naira notes, said, “It’s also worth noting that the Federal Government and its agencies not only ignored the February 8th ruling by insisting on the February 10th deadline.

“It is shocking to see the blatant violation of the Supreme Court’s ongoing order that all old and new notes remain legal tender until the Court issues its decision in the case filed by the Kaduna State Government and several others.”

Advising Kaduna residents on what to do, El-Rufai said, “No artificial or illegal deadline should frighten you. Do not feel compelled to deposit your old notes in banks if you live in towns, villages, or our isolated rural communities.

“Continue to use them as legal tender as ordered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. No deadline can ever render them worthless. The legal system is on your side.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria Act of 2007 as well as the Bills of Exchange Act obligate the CBN to recognize your old notes and give you value in new notes whenever you bring them to the CBN, even if you bring them to the CBN in the next 100 years.”

GCGentleOfficial (

)