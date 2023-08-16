Constitution Says No One Shall Be Detained More Than 24hrs Yet, He’s In Custody Over 1 Month -Jibrin Okutepa

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has responded to the arrest of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a recent tweet, Jibrin Samuel Okutepa expressed that, detaining the head of the EFCC, without bringing formal charges before a court is a violation of the constitution.

Speaking his official Twitter account, Jibrin Okutepa wrote, Nigerian constitution says that, no person shall be detained more than 24 hours. Yet, AbdulRasheed Bawa EFCC chairman, has been in detention more than one month, without being arraigned in Court. Emefiele and co are also in detention, and even bail granted to him was not respected.

It’s common knowledge that a few weeks back, the president suspended Bawa from his role as the EFCC chairman. Following the suspension, he was promptly arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS), and he has remained in custody since then.

