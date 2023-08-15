Constitution Says No One Must Be Detained More Than 24hrs But He’s In Custody More Than A Month – Jibrin Okutepa SAN

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN has reacted to the detainment of the chairman of the Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa

It is no longer news that the president, some weeks ago, suspended him as the chairman of the institution

However, after he was suspended, he was immediately picked up by the Department of State Service, DSS and since then, he has been detained

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, in his latest post has stated that it is unconstitutional to still keep the EFFC boss in prison without charging him court

According to the post that he made, he said that the constitution states that nobody should be detained more than 24hrs but the EFCC boss has been in custody for over a month

He said that former governor of central bank, Godwin Emefiele and co are also in detention which is not proper

Kindly checkout part of his post below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)