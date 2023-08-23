Considering Population And Crisis In The Country, 45 Ministers Not Enough For Tinubu- Aliyu Audu

As the number of ministers sworn into Bola Tinubu’s federal government continues to occupy the front burner of public discussions, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Audu has come out to insist that forty-five members in the ministerial cabinet are not enough to help the president pull the country out of its current doldrums.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Wednesday, Audu, who was a member of the APC’s Presidential Transition Council on Media And Strategy, argued that the sheer size of Nigeria’s population, as well as the myriad economic, and security challenges facing the nation, the President needs more than 45 Ministers to work with him in achieving his vision for the country in the next four years.

To buttress his point, Audu pointed at how Lagos benefited from the move made by Tinubu to create extra Local Government Development Council Areas while serving as governor of the state over two decades ago.

He said; “I don’t 45 is even enough. I also don’t think 48 ministers are enough. This is considering the fact that we have a population of over 200 million Nigerians, and we are in crisis as a country. Let’s remember that when he became the governor of Lagos State, he felt the need to take governance closer to the people, and he demanded the creation of more local government councils.

A lot of people thought he (Tinubu) was taking it too far, but look at how Lagos has moved in 24 years, and how every other state has moved within that time. I am not talking about potential. I am not talking about what it used to be before, but I am talking about sheer growth between then and now.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 10:00).

