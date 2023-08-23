‘Considering Population And Crisis In The Country, 45 Ministers Not Enough For Tinubu’ -Aliyu Audu

Aliyu Audu, an APC chieftain, expressed his belief that the appointment of 45 ministers to Bola Tinubu’s federal government is insufficient to address the country’s current challenges. Speaking in a video (10:00) on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily,’ Audu, who was part of the APC’s Presidential Transition Council on Media and Strategy, emphasized that the nation’s population size and various economic and security issues demand a larger ministerial cabinet to support the President’s vision for the next four years.

He cited Tinubu’s past move to establish additional Local Government Development Council Areas in Lagos while he was governor as an example of effective governance.

Audu stated, “I don’t think 45 is adequate, and I don’t think 48 ministers are enough either. Given our population of over 200 million and the prevailing national crises, we need more ministers. Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State demonstrated the importance of bringing governance closer to the people, evident in his creation of more local government councils.”

He continued, “Despite skepticism at the time, consider how Lagos has progressed over 24 years compared to other states. I’m not referring to potential or past conditions, but the tangible growth between then and now.”

