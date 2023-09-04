Consider the fact that just 11 men collectively ruled different African countries for 347 years–FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Director of the New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has responded to the military takeovers in Niger and Gabon. His comments come in the wake of significant political developments in these African nations.

Recall that in Gabon, a group of 12 senior military officers made a televised announcement, declaring that they had seized power shortly after President Ali Bongo was declared the winner of the election by the country’s electoral body. This announcement led to the military takeover in Gabon, marking a crucial moment in the nation’s political landscape.

Femi Fani-Kayode revealed the long-serving leaders in various African countries, illustrating the extended periods during which certain leaders have remained in power. He listed the leaders and the number of years each had been in office, emphasizing the cumulative duration of their rule, which he described as “Africa Wonder.”

