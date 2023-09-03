Consider The Fact That Just 11 Men Collectively Ruled Different African Countries For 347 Years – Femi Fani-Kayode

The former Director of New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted after military junta takes over in Niger and Gabon.

( Photo Credit – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page )

Recall that some days ago, Senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television to announce that they have taken power. The group of 12 officers made the announcement shortly after Gabon’s election body reported early on Wednesday morning that President Ali Bongo won the election.

Femi Fani-Kayode said on his verified Facebook page; “Consider the fact that just 11 men, namely Paul Kagame of Rwanda (23 years), Paul Biya of Cameroons (42 years), Teodoro Mbasogo of Equitorial Guinea (43 years), Dennis Nguesso of Congo (38 years), Isias Afwerki of Eritrea (30 years), Yoweri Museveni of Uganda (37years), Alhassan Outtara of Ivory Coast (13 years), Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo (38 years), his son Faure Eyadema of Togo (18 years), Omar Bongo of Gabon (42 years) and his son Ali Bongo of Gabon (14 years) collectively ruled different African countries for a total of 347 years in the name of democracy!”

( Photo Credit – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page )

The former Minister of Ation stated further; “This is what can best be described as AFRICA WONDER!”

The recent post by Femi Fani-Kayode on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)