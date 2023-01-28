NEWS

‘Consider Changing The Deadline For Expiration Of Old Naira Notes’ – Atiku Tells CBN

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the Central Bank of Nigeria by saying that they should consider changing the deadline for the expiration of the old Naira notes. He further added that the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria will affect the citizens of Nigeria in various ways.

Photo of the people’s Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku disclosed this in an interview with Channels television saying that the deadline which is January 31st, will cause Nigerians heavy discomfort and that the central bank of Nigeria should reconsider their decision so that it can benefit the citizens of Nigeria.

Photo of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefele.

Photo of the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Kindly leave a comment with your opinion on the people’s Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar words.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Vincent73 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC PCC member, youth leaders, others defect to PDP in Delta

35 seconds ago

Naira redesign: I support CBN’s cashless policy; less cash, not NO CASH— Kinsley Moghalu reacts

9 mins ago

The Sacrifice That APC Made That Was Difficult For Us In Our Party- Seyi Makinde Reveals

11 mins ago

Buhari 12 Million Votes Are Vested In One Person – Hannatu Musawa

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button