‘Consider Changing The Deadline For Expiration Of Old Naira Notes’ – Atiku Tells CBN

The presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the Central Bank of Nigeria by saying that they should consider changing the deadline for the expiration of the old Naira notes. He further added that the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria will affect the citizens of Nigeria in various ways.

Photo of the people’s Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku disclosed this in an interview with Channels television saying that the deadline which is January 31st, will cause Nigerians heavy discomfort and that the central bank of Nigeria should reconsider their decision so that it can benefit the citizens of Nigeria.

Photo of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefele.

Photo of the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

