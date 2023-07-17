Congratulatory Messages Pour in as Yoruba Actress, Olaitan Sugar Welcomes First Child.

The popular Yoruba actress, Olaitan Sugar just welcomed her first child today. The actress revealed this through her social media account where she shared pictures of her baby, and expressed gratitude to God.

While sharing the good news on her official Instagram page, she wrote “To God be the glory, my princess is here, here comes mini Olaitan, victory at last, what God cannot do, does not exist”.

This stirred reactions online, many top celebrities and fans have gone to her page to congratulate her. Some wished her more success in life while others wished her longlife. See some people’s congratulatory messages for her below:

Olaitan Sugar is an award winning actress who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

A big congratulations to Olaitan Sugar, we wish her and her baby good health.

