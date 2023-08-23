Congratulatory messages pour in as Laura Ikeji is expecting a child

Renowned influencer and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her child, eliciting a flood of heartfelt congratulatory messages. Laura, the younger sister of the well-known blogger Linda Ikeji, joyfully displayed snapshots on her Instagram profile that charmingly showcased her evident baby bump.

Despite Laura’s initial attempts to keep her pregnancy concealed, keen-eyed and observant fans keenly discerned the unmistakable presence of her baby bump, marking an exciting new chapter in her life journey.Laura had recently unveiled an upcoming beauty store project which is still under work.

“My baby and I at the gang store today. So glad things are coming together”, she captioned the post.

Taking to her comment section, many congratulated her for her blessings.It is raining babies in the Ikeji’s home as her elder sister, Sandra Ikeji is also expecting her third child.

What are your thoughts on this, kindly share your opinion in the comment section below

Eminent4k (

)