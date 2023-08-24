“Congratulations To Lamidi Apapa On A Well-Deserved Victory” -Ahmad Says Reacting To Apapa’s Victory

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the affirmation of Comrade Lamidi Apapa, as the authentic chairman of opposition Labour Party, LP.

While reacting, Bashir Ahmad congratulated Lamidi Apapa, describing his victory and his confirmation as the authentic leader of the Labour Party as a well deserved one.

Mr Bashir Ahmad made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, shortly after the judgement was delivered by the court.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Comrade Lamidi Apapa on a well deserved Victory at the Court of Appeal, confirming how position as the authentic chairman of the opposition party, Labour Party.”

Recall that it was reported a few hours ago that an Appeal Court in Owerri, Imo State, on Thursday, sacked Julius Abure, and affirmed Lamido Apapa as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party. The court also instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

Comrade Lamidi Apapa and Barrister Julius Abure have been on loggerhead for a long time, struggling to become the national chairman of the party. Going with this particular judgment that was released by the appeal court, Nigerians are waiting to see the next step Julius Abure led faction will take.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

