“Congratulations To Lamidi Apapa On A Well-Deserved Victory” -Ahmad Says Reacting To Apapa’s Victory In Court Over Abure

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the affirmation of Comrade Lamidi Apapa, as the authentic chairman of opposition Labour Party, LP.

In his response, Bashir Ahmad extended his congratulations to Lamidi Apapa, commending his victory and the validation of his leadership within the Labour Party as well-deserved.

Bashir Ahmad conveyed his thoughts through a tweet on his verified Twitter account shortly after the court’s verdict was announced.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Comrade Lamidi Apapa on a well deserved Victory at the Court of Appeal, confirming how position as the authentic chairman of the opposition party, Labour Party.”

Recent news reported that an Appeal Court in Owerri, Imo State, issued a ruling today which removed Julius Abure and upheld Lamido Apapa as the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party. The court additionally directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly acknowledge and publish the names of all governorship candidates endorsed by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

Comrade Lamidi Apapa and Barrister Julius Abure had been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the role of national chairman in the party. Given the recent verdict by the appeal court, Nigerians are anticipating the next actions of the faction led by Julius Abure.

Dear esteemed readers, we cherish your perspectives and opinions on the subject at hand. We encourage you to share your comments in the section below and follow us for more timely breaking news updates. Your engagement helps us foster a vibrant community and keeps you informed. Thank you for being a part of our journey.

Overdose_gist (

)