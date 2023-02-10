NEWS

Confusion over proposed Atiku’s Rivers’ campaign

Uncertainty has enveloped the proposed rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar in Rivers State.

It was gathered on Friday that the campaign initially scheduled for Saturday had been postponed indefinitely by the Rivers chapter of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council headed by Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

The Rivers region’s portion of Atiku’s campaign was believed to be on the line due to concerns with the candidate’s apparent lack of sincerity in the state and venue availability. According to The Nation.

Atiku’s supporters reportedly turned down the governor’s offer to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the rally despite Nyesom Wike’s decision to reestablish it.

While the state PDP accused the Atiku campaigners of inciting unrest and using security concerns as an excuse to cancel the event, the Atiku campaigners asserted that they were the targets of attacks in the state.

Sekibo claimed on Friday that he was accosted by armed individuals while walking through the night to check out a new location for the campaign, which he claimed was in Rainbow Town Port Harcourt.

While Sekibo would not reveal the precise site of the event in Rainbow Town, he did provide a photo taken from his property that showed his SUV’s front tire was fully burned and the SUV was covered with bullet holes.

