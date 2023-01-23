This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Confusion As APC Presidential Campaign Ends Suddenly In Bauchi

On Monday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council came to an abrupt end because of a problem with the rally’s sound system. The rally was held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, as previously reported by Naija News. President buhari was unable to address party supporters who had gathered in the stadium to show their support for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate. After Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, took the stage and started speaking, the light abruptly went out.

President buhari immediately left the rally with his entourage because he was unhappy with the development. Recall that buhari, the party’s national leader, arrived in Bauchi to address the campaign rally for the governor’s and presidential elections. Around 10:20 am, the presidential plane arrived at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport in Bauchi. Bala Mohammed, the incumbent governor of Bauchi State and the PDP’s candidate for governor on March 11, as well as Sadique Abubakar, the PDP’s opponent, welcomed President buhari. APC Party Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, and former Chiefs of the Defense Staff Gen. Babagana Zulum, Abubakar Bagudu, and Mai Mala Buni, respectively, are the governors of Borno, Kebbi, and Yobe states. Abdulrahman Danbazzau and Andy Ubah are the governors of Kebbi.

